Dentistry Building To Be Completed By July 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman BOG Dr. Asim Yousuf along with other members Tuesday visited Ayub Medical Institution (ATI) Abbottabad and was directed to complete all work on the dentistry building by 31st July and the report should be submitted to BOG.

He also ordered to take further steps to facilitate the patients in the emergency of ATH, the purpose of visiting the emergency is to solve the problems faced by the people in the emergency, the Chairman BOG said.

Chairman BOG said that the government was providing all possible facilities for the treatment of patients and our aim is to provide the best healthcare structure to the people. He said that separate CT scans were being installed and other measures being taken to solve the problems of the people.

Asim said that no emergency or ward patients would go out of the hospital for laboratory tests or X-rays, all facilities should be provided to the patients inside the hospital.

Chairman BOG Dr. Asim Yousuf also reviewed the ongoing development work in the college and hospital as well as the Emergency of Ayub Teaching Hospital in detail where a detailed briefing was also given to the chairman BoG and members.

CEO and Dean Ayub Medical College and ATH Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Director of Hospital Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Director of Nursing Shamsul Huda, Head of Maintenance Department Aminullah Gandapur were present during the visit.

