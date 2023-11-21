Open Menu

Denying Inheritance Rights To Women To Invite Action, Says Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Tuesday that divisional administration was committed to bring improvement in revenue affairs and promised to take action against those who would deny inheritance rights to women

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Tuesday that divisional administration was committed to bring improvement in revenue affairs and promised to take action against those who would deny inheritance rights to women.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that the administration would not tolerate negligence in revenue recovery but added officials doing job with dedication were asset of the department.

He ordered that pending revenue judicial cases and inquiries be finalized on priority and sought dedicated approach from officials for success of e-registry initiative. He asked officials to improve performance at land record centres operational in rural areas and matters pertaining to state land lease be finalized on priority.

