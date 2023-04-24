UrduPoint.com

DEO Advises Citizens To Strictly Abide By The Traffic Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Eng. Kamran Rasheed on Monday advised the citizens to strictly follow traffic rules on city roads and highways to avoid road accidents.

He said that Rescue-1122 had finalized emergency arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr and the relevant staff were on special duty as Rescue-1122 remained on high alert during the holidays.

He said, Rescue-1122 personnel were on duty in the district control room and emergency rescue stations with 21 equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowsers and two specialized vehicles.

The Rescue posts were established at Commercial Market, Committee Chowk Under-pass, GPO Chowk Saddar, Chungi No. 22 at Chand Raat where as key points for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer were established at Eidgah Shareef, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaqat Bagh Ground, Chungi No. 22 Chowk, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina Adyala Road, Capt Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala-III and other points.

The Rescuers while performing their duties during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays provided emergency cover to Nawaz Shareef Park, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park, T-Chowk Rawat and several other points.

The District Emergency Officers had been directed to organise meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers should also remain available in case of any emergency.

The meetings with the management of hospitals had also been held for better management of any untoward incident, he added.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell established at Rescue 1122 Headquarters remained operational round-the-clock to ensure the effective implementation of District Emergency Plans.

"District Control Rooms are functional round the clock for the provision of effective emergency services to the public while leaves of the rescuers had been restricted in this regard," he informed.

Special mobile posts are also established for providing effective medical cover to the Eid gatherings, he said.

