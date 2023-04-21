UrduPoint.com

DEO Advises Citizens To Strictly Follow Traffic Rules During Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Eng. Kamran Rasheed on Tuesday advised the citizens and strictly follow traffic rules to avoid road accidents during the Eid holidays.

He said that Rescue-1122 had finalized emergency arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr and the relevant staff would remain on special duty and would remain on high alert during the holidays. They would be on duty in the district control room and emergency rescue stations with 21 equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowsers, and two specialized vehicles.

The Rescue points would be established at Commercial Market, Committee Chowk Underpass, GPO Chowk Saddar, Chungi No. 22 at Chand Raat where as key points for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer would be established at Eidgah Shareef, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaqat Bagh Ground, Chungi No. 22 Chowk, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina Adyala Road, Capt Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala-III and suburbs.

The Rescuers provide emergency cover to Nawaz Shareef Park, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park and T-Chowk Rawat.

He informed that the DEOs had been directed to organize meetings with local mosque committees and ensure local volunteers' availability in case of any emergency. The meetings with the management of hospitals had also been held for better management of any untoward incident.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell established at Rescue 1122 Headquarters would remain operational round-the-clock to ensure the effective implementation of District Emergency Plans, he added.

District Control Rooms would also be functional round the clock for the provision of effective emergency services to the public while leaves of the rescuers had been restricted in this regard, he informed.

