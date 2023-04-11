Close
DEO Briefs RPO About Performance Of Rescue 1122

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Owais Babar on Tuesday held a meeting with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Khan Afridi at his office.

During the meeting, the district emergency officer informed the RPO about the performance of Rescue 1122 Dera in detail.

On this occasion, the regional police chief expressed his satisfaction with the services of Rescue 1122.

He appreciated the positive role and service delivery of Rescue 1122 being provided to citizens during different emergencies, saying, the service provided a sense of safety to the citizens.

The RPO also assured the DEO of all kinds of support from the police department.

