DEO, DC visit flood relief camp

Okara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif visited the flood relief camp on Wednesday, set up close to the Sutlej River.

According to Media Coordinator Rescue 1122, Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Nadeem gave a detailed briefing to District Emergency Officer and Deputy Commissioner about the potential flood situation in the Sutlej River and the Ravi River, and said that the flood relief camps have been established, while boats and rescue relief equipment have also been delivered to evacuate people.

Flood relief camps have been established in Mapalke, Jindraka, and Thattha Bhattian Bangla Gogira whereas, near the Sutlej River, flood relief camps have been set up at Attari, Baqir Ke Mahar, Head Sulaimanki, and Daraz ke areas.