DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) District education Officer (DEO) Lasbela Muhammad Anwar Jamali on Friday distributed appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees who had died in Education Department Lasbela.

The Ceremony was attended by District Officer Education (Male) Lasbela Haji Naveed Ahmed Hashmi, GTA Lasbela Chairman Abdul Wahid Soomro, Ahmed Khan Ronjho and others organized by DEO of Lasbella.

On this occasion, District Officer Education (Male) Lasbela Haji Naveed Ahmed Hashmi, Chairman of GTA Lasbela Abdul Wahid Soomro spoke and congratulated the candidates recruited on the quota.

They hoped that those employees recruited on the quota, would perform their duties with diligence and dedication.

The speakers thanked the authorities for completing the process of appointments under the family quota in a transparent manner on behalf of the Balochistan Government

