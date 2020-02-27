DEO Female Battagram notifies induction 19 teachers on different cadre

(@FahadShabbir)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :District education Officer (DEO) Female Zahra Baigum Battagram Thursday notified the recruitment of 19 female teachers of different cadre.

According to the notification, DEO Female issued notification for 19 female teachers for different cadre those who got top positions in the NTS test and directed them to take their charge in the respective schools.

The notification of 19 female teachers including 4 Drawing Masters, 5 Physical Education Teachers, 3 AT, and 4 TT.

The DEO female Battagram started the induction process well before the start of the new educational year to fill vacant posts in the Secondary schools and notified the successful candidate.

District Education Officer Zahra Baigum would also notify the successful female candidates for Primary school Teacher (PST) during the next week.

Teachers community of Battagram appreciated the induction of new female teachers on vacant posts in various schools well before the start of the new educational year, they also thanked DEO female Battagram Zahra Baigum and congratulated new teachers.