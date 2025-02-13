DEO Fines Absent Teachers And Staff, Orders Salary Deductions
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 09:55 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The District education Officer (DEO) Peshawar on Thursday imposed fines on absent teachers and staff.
The District Education Officer conducted visits to various schools, penalizing teachers and staff found absent from duty.
During the visit, the DEO found two teachers from a government school marked as present through falsified entries in the attendance register. Orders were issued for salary deductions from both the teachers.
The DEO also reported that a security guard from another government school was found absent, leading to the deduction of his one day's salary.
Additionally, two head teachers were transferred due to negligence in duty and poor hygiene conditions in the schools.
During inspections, the DEO found both teachers and security staff absent in two schools, with students wandering outside instead of attending classes.
These actions are part of a new initiative to ensure discipline and accountability among school staff in Peshawar.
