DEO for extraordinary measures at reopening of educational institutes

The District Education Officer, Pir Ghulam Mohiudin Shah, directed all Taluka Education officers, Principals, Headmasters/ Head Mistresses and Head Teachers to make extra ordinary arrangements for reopening of schools on September 15, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The District education Officer, Pir Ghulam Mohiudin Shah, directed all Taluka Education officers, Principals, Headmasters/ Head Mistresses and Head Teachers to make extra ordinary arrangements for reopening of schools on September 15, 2020.

In a circular issued here on Thursday, DEO (Elementary/Secondary/Higher Secondary) Hyderabad also advised the TEOs, Principals, Headmasters, Head Mistresses and Head Teachers of secondary, higher secondary, elementary and middle schools of the district for taking steps regarding disinfection of all schools before reopening.

They have been directed to address cleanliness issues in advance and ensure availability of soaps, sanitizers, face masks, hand wash and toilet facilities in all schools while face masks to be mandatory for teaching as well as non-teaching staff and the students.

As per Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by Federal, provincial governments and the district administration, social distancing should be maintained among teachers, students and other school staff.

All schools would be run in shifts with flexible timetables and tuck shops, vendors would be banned from selling edible items except stationary, circular reads.

The Principals, Headmasters/ Head Mistresses and Head Teachers were directed to purchase temperature checking guns, sanitizers, soaps and other approved disinfectant material from school's own resources.

The DEO also directed that before reopening of the schools, parents and school management committees should be taken on board regarding Standard Operating Procedures with regard to COVID-19.