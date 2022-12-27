DEO for improved physical fitness of rescue officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Kaleemullah directed the officers concerned to improve their physical fitness and adopt the latest safety techniques for better performance.

Presiding over a meeting to review annual performance of the department here on Tuesday, the DEO said that the meeting was being conducted to bring more improvement in performance of the department in order to provide relief to masses during emergencies.

He said that different courses would be conducted to improve physical fitness of the officials, and they would be introduced to the latest safety techniques for quick response in emergencies.

He added that the department would continue its efforts for facilitating masses by protecting their lives and properties.

He urged the masses to avoid travelling during fog in order to prevent mishaps and asked them to contact helpline 1122 in case of any emergency.