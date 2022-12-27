UrduPoint.com

DEO For Improved Physical Fitness Of Rescue Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

DEO for improved physical fitness of rescue officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Kaleemullah directed the officers concerned to improve their physical fitness and adopt the latest safety techniques for better performance.

Presiding over a meeting to review annual performance of the department here on Tuesday, the DEO said that the meeting was being conducted to bring more improvement in performance of the department in order to provide relief to masses during emergencies.

He said that different courses would be conducted to improve physical fitness of the officials, and they would be introduced to the latest safety techniques for quick response in emergencies.

He added that the department would continue its efforts for facilitating masses by protecting their lives and properties.

He urged the masses to avoid travelling during fog in order to prevent mishaps and asked them to contact helpline 1122 in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement fo ..

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement for healthcare in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI an ..

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

58 minutes ago
 UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.