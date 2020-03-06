DEO for safety measures to prevent mishaps

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayyat Alezai urged citizens to apply safety measures during rain to prevent mishaps

Addressing a meeting under community safety programme here Friday, Dr Natiq Hayyat Alezai said that most of the mishaps occurred due to poor safety measures.

He said that people must apply precautionary measures to avoid mishaps. He said that the recent rainy spell would continue till March 06 night and added that people must avoid visiting under construction buildings to safe their lives. He said that all old conditions houses must be renovated. He stressed the need for best cleanliness arrangments at the roof of houses and sewerage lines.

The district emergency officer said that special focus must be laid on children by keeping them in houses and added that the children must not be going near electric wires.

He also directed Rescue 1122 officials to remain alert during rainy spell in order to deal any emergency like situation. He urged citizens to contact emergency helpline 1122 in case of any mishap and urged people to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of the masses.

Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood, Engineer Ahmed Kamal and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.