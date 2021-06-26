DEO held over extortion

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Department on Saturday arrested District Education Officer (DEO) and his accountant over the charge of allegedly blackmailing Ex-Deputy District Education Officer over extortion

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Department on Saturday arrested District education Officer (DEO) and his accountant over the charge of allegedly blackmailing Ex-Deputy District Education Officer over extortion.

According to ACE, Amanullah lodged a complaint that District Education Officer Muhammad Aslam Ejaz, Accountant Muhammad Shehzad and Clerk Jahangir blackmailed him and extorted Rs 45,000 and demanding more amount from him.

After investigation, an FIR (first information report) had been registered against all the three accused.

The ACE team arrested accused Muhammad Aslam Ejaz and Muhammad Shahzad while clerk Jahangir fled.

Further investigation was underway, police said.