DEO, Imran Idrees Hospital Ink MoU For Community Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:25 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital Sialkot under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer Dr. Fawad Shahzad Mirza under the primary objective of safer community.
According to rescue spokesperson, a ceremony was held in this regard at Imran Idrees Hospital Daska Road.
The ceremony was attended by Imran Idrees Group Chairman Dr. Imran Idrees, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, CEO Dr. Javed, MS Dr. Muneem, Director Life Saving Wing Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob, Tehsil Incharge Sialkot Muhammad Raza and Community Wing Incharge Muhammad Waseem.
Deputy Director Adeel Anjum, DDMC Sialkot Keywan Hassan and Rescue Scouts Hunzala attended the ceremony as guests.
Later, Dr. Imran Idrees and District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal signed a Mutual Memorandum of Understating (MoU).
Further, the District Emergency Officer said that under this agreement, Rescue 1122, in collaboration with the management of Imran Idrees Hospital, will provide life-saving training to the students of schools, colleges and the community so that they can support the rescue in making the city of Sialkot safe and can save precious lives by initiating timely rescue operations in any emergency situation.
In this regard, Imran Idrees administration has also provided AED pads to Rescue 1122 and will also provide CPR training for rescuers under the American Heart Association, an international organization.
On this occasion, Dr. Imran Idrees said that Rescue 1122 is a commendable institution which is dedicated to serving the public day and night, we are proud of Rescue 1122.
He said that Rescue and Imran Idrees Hospital will together play an important role in providing basic life-saving training in the society. He said that such training is mandatory for every citizen. He also assured his full cooperation.
