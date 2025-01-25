DEO Inspects Rescue Stations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal visited tehsil Daska and Sambrial and reviewed the performance of rescue stations, emergency vehicles, equipment and rescuers and safety measures in high-rise buildings.
According to a rescue spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal visited tehsil Daska and Sambrial. During his visit, he reviewed the tehsil rescue stations. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal reviewed the appearance, physical fitness and parade of the tehsil staff. In addition, he also inspected the equipment, stores, accounts office and rescue vehicles. Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob was also present.
DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal later assessed security arrangements at buildings above 50 feet in tehsil Sambrial and Daska. Tehsil Incharge Sambrial Zia-ul-Muzaffi and Tehsil Incharge Daska Muhammad Sultan were also present.
The DEO issued orders to complete security arrangements at buildings and also ensure an emergency response team. He also asked the owners of the buildings to support rescuers in making their buildings safe so that any loss of life and property can be avoided. He expressed satisfaction with the capabilities of the rescuers. He said that as per the special instructions of Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Razwan Naseer, they should always keep their records and vehicles updated.
