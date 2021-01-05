DEO issues show cause notices to 49 teachers for not performing duties

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :District education Officer (DEO) (Elementary Education Male Wing) Attock on Tuesday issued show cause notices to 49 teachers working in different schools for notperforming their duties as invigilators in Matric exams.

All the teachers concerned have been asked to submit their replies with in seven days. Those teachers issued show cause notices include 2 teachers from Tehsil Attock , 12 from tehsil Jand , 12 from tehsil Pindigheb , 11 from tehsil Hazro , 6 from tehsil Hasanabdal and 6 teachers from tehsil Fatehjang .