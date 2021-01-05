UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEO Issues Show Cause Notices To 49 Teachers For Not Performing Duties

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

DEO issues show cause notices to 49 teachers for not performing duties

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :District education Officer (DEO) (Elementary Education Male Wing) Attock on Tuesday issued show cause notices to 49 teachers working in different schools for notperforming their duties as invigilators in Matric exams.

All the teachers concerned have been asked to submit their replies with in seven days. Those teachers issued show cause notices include 2 teachers from Tehsil Attock , 12 from tehsil Jand , 12 from tehsil Pindigheb , 11 from tehsil Hazro , 6 from tehsil Hasanabdal and 6 teachers from tehsil Fatehjang .

Related Topics

Education Male Attock Hazro Jand From

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.