DEO Ketch Chairs Meeting Of Annual Education Action Plan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 09:31 PM
District Education Officer (DEO) Ketch Sabir Ali Danish chaired third review meeting of the Annual Education Action Plan on Wednesday where formulated a strategy for preparing the operational plan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) District Education Officer (DEO) Ketch Sabir Ali Danish chaired third review meeting of the Annual Education Action Plan on Wednesday where formulated a strategy for preparing the operational plan.
The meeting was attended by members of the Review Committee, including DOE, Email Manzoor Ahmed, Deputy DO Turbat Akbar Ismail, Deputy DO Dasht Sher Jan Dashti, Deputy DO Female Turbat Janant Aziz, Deputy DO Female Dasht Mehwish Naimat, UNICEF Manager District Kech Faizur Rahman, CPD Pite Manager Nazir Ahmed, RTS MDM Kech Abdul Aleem Baloch and ADO Turbat Waris Bashir.
The meeting reviewed the Annual Action Plan in detail where formulated a strategy for preparing the operational plan and identified the problems and approved a comprehensive plan which would be helpful in improving the quality of education in District Ketch.
PhD scholar Dr. Muhammad Nadeem gave a comprehensive presentation on the operational plan during the meeting.
The participants of the meeting presented their valuable suggestions in the meeting, as a result of which further improvements were made in the plan.
While the meeting unanimously approved the Annual Education Action Plan, the development plan was approved and an operational plan was formulated, which would be implemented at the district level to enable significant progress in the education sector.
Recent Stories
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier
DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medic ..
Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls ge ..
Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS
Rs. 4.75m released for medical expenses of injured cops
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan51 seconds ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medicine thief gang52 seconds ago
-
Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls general54 seconds ago
-
Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS55 seconds ago
-
Rs. 4.75m released for medical expenses of injured cops57 seconds ago
-
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi language’s represent ..8 minutes ago
-
Two shops burgled in a single night8 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city8 minutes ago
-
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif8 minutes ago
-
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident8 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon1 hour ago
-
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University1 hour ago