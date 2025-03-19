DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan

Open Menu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) District Education Officer (DEO) Ketch Sabir Ali Danish chaired third review meeting of the Annual Education Action Plan on Wednesday where formulated a strategy for preparing the operational plan.

The meeting was attended by members of the Review Committee, including DOE, Email Manzoor Ahmed, Deputy DO Turbat Akbar Ismail, Deputy DO Dasht Sher Jan Dashti, Deputy DO Female Turbat Janant Aziz, Deputy DO Female Dasht Mehwish Naimat, UNICEF Manager District Kech Faizur Rahman, CPD Pite Manager Nazir Ahmed, RTS MDM Kech Abdul Aleem Baloch and ADO Turbat Waris Bashir.

The meeting reviewed the Annual Action Plan in detail where formulated a strategy for preparing the operational plan and identified the problems and approved a comprehensive plan which would be helpful in improving the quality of education in District Ketch.

PhD scholar Dr. Muhammad Nadeem gave a comprehensive presentation on the operational plan during the meeting.

The participants of the meeting presented their valuable suggestions in the meeting, as a result of which further improvements were made in the plan.

While the meeting unanimously approved the Annual Education Action Plan, the development plan was approved and an operational plan was formulated, which would be implemented at the district level to enable significant progress in the education sector.

