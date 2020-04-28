UrduPoint.com
DEO Male Abbottabad Issues 21 Appointment Orders

DEO male Abbottabad issues 21 appointment orders

District Education Officer (DEO) Male Malik Tanveer Tuesday issued appointment orders of 21 successful candidates of different cadres

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :District education Officer (DEO) Male Malik Tanveer Tuesday issued appointment orders of 21 successful candidates of different cadres.

According to the notification, the successful candidates were selected by the NTS test on merit which was conducted last year and was delayed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak in the district.

DEO Malik Tanveer despite the lockdown and other difficulties owing to coronavirus continued hiring process and appointed the successful candidates on various cadres.

The appointment letters of 7 AT, 10 TT, and 4 Qari were issued while the successful candidate would take charge of their posts as the educational institutions would start their operation.

