DEO male issues directive to release salary of 225 teachers

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :District education Officer (DEO) (Male) Mansehra Zahid Hussain Jadoon Monday directed to release the salaries after verification of 225 newly inducted teachers.

According to the details, in July 2020 EDO male Mansehra hired 354 teachers of different categories where the educational documents of 225 have been verified from the concerned boards and universities.

The DEO ordered to release the salaries of 225 teachers, the notified teachers including 3 from Darband, Baffa 65, Balakot 58, Oghi 57 and Mansehra sub division 42.

The DOP male office sources told to media that the verification of documents of the remaining 124 teachers is in progress when it would be completed salaries and dues would be paid them.

Teachers association Mansehra chapter has thanked DEO male Mansehra for issuing directives for the release of salary and dues of 225 newly inducted teachers and said that the release of salary would help the teachers to support their families.