UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEO Male Issues Directive To Release Salary Of 225 Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

DEO male issues directive to release salary of 225 teachers

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :District education Officer (DEO) (Male) Mansehra Zahid Hussain Jadoon Monday directed to release the salaries after verification of 225 newly inducted teachers.

According to the details, in July 2020 EDO male Mansehra hired 354 teachers of different categories where the educational documents of 225 have been verified from the concerned boards and universities.

The DEO ordered to release the salaries of 225 teachers, the notified teachers including 3 from Darband, Baffa 65, Balakot 58, Oghi 57 and Mansehra sub division 42.

The DOP male office sources told to media that the verification of documents of the remaining 124 teachers is in progress when it would be completed salaries and dues would be paid them.

Teachers association Mansehra chapter has thanked DEO male Mansehra for issuing directives for the release of salary and dues of 225 newly inducted teachers and said that the release of salary would help the teachers to support their families.

Related Topics

Education Male Mansehra Progress Oghi Balakot Dominican Peso July 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 January 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

9 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 94.28 million, d ..

9 hours ago

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.