DEO male Mansehra notifies hiring of 28 teachers on DSQ basis

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :District Education Officer (DEO) male Mansehra Muhammad Tanveer Awan Wednesday hired 28 teachers on Deceased Son Quota (DSQ) and fulfilled his promise.

According to the details, under DSQ district education officer Mansehra has notified the induction of 28 PST teachers which was a long-awaited promise by the education department.

The DEO male Mansehra has deputed the newly hired PST teachers in those schools where the seats were vacant for the last few years while all teachers were directed to report at their schools as soon as possible.

Twelve of the newly appointed teachers were deputed at their home stations while the rest 16 were in other areas of the district.

President Primary Teachers Association Mansehra and the teacher's community have thanked DEO for hiring 28 teachers on DSQ and said that it would also overcome the shortage of teaching staff in the district.

He further said that it was a long-awaited demand of the teacher's community while the hiring of these people is a step towards the resolution of the teacher's community issues.

It is pertinent that after assuming the charge as DEO male Mansehra Muhammad Tanveer Awan has started the hiring process of teachers of different categories to fill the gap that was created after the retirement of the teachers in the district which was largely praised by the people of the region.