DEO Male Mansehra Notifies Promotion Of 52 Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:56 PM

DEO male Mansehra notifies promotion of 52 teachers

District Education Officer (DEO) Mansehra Tanveer Muhammad Awan Saturday notified the promotion of 52 teachers in grade 15 on the post of CT and appointed them on their nearest stations

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :District Education Officer (DEO) Mansehra Tanveer Muhammad Awan Saturday notified the promotion of 52 teachers in grade 15 on the post of CT and appointed them on their nearest stations.

According to the notification issued by the District education office Mansehra, the promoted teachers were including PSHT and SPST those were appointed as per their seniority in middle and high schools of the district.

The copy of the promotion notification was handed over by ADO establishment Mansehra Makeen Ullah Khan to the teacher's union, on the occasion ADO circle, Shahila and the clerical staff were also present.

The teacher's community has appreciated the DEO male for prompt action on the promotion of the Primary school teachers on merit who were waiting for a long time and their appointment at the nearest stations.

