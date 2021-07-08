DEO male Mansehra transfers 105 teachers of various cadres following e-transfer policy

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :District education Officer (DEO) male Mansehra Thursday transferred 105 teachers of various cadres who have applied through e-transfer policy.

According to details, following e-transfer policy KP 105 teachers of various cadres including 20 SSTs, 24 PSTs, 19 CTs, 10 Drawing teachers, 10 Arabic teachers, 4 PHSTs and 2 Qaris have been transferred on their desired places by DEO male Mansehra for which they have applied online.

Like, other parts of the province teachers of district Mansehra posted on far-flung areas have applied online through e-transfer policy to their nearest station on vacant posts, after verification of the vacant posts DEO male Mansehra notified the transfer of the teachers.

Teachers have been transferred following the general rules 2021 including:1) Transfer can only be done if vacant posts are available, when applying rules for outgoing teachers, a teacher designation (and subject, if any) will be considered; 2) When applying rules for incoming teachers, the designation (and subject, if any) of the sanctioned post will be considered; 3)While applying, teachers will be required to give at least one preference, the system will consider all transfer options in the order of preference specified by the teacher; 4) Once a transfer is approved by the authority the teacher will be bound to comply with the transfer.

Any failure to do so will invoke a disciplinary action involving PEEDA Act.

For applicants who are BS 16 and below all preferences of the application must belong to the same district. Finalization of across-district transfers will be subject to the available quota of the post.

Female PST/ESE can apply to any school; for others teachers, males can apply to male schools and females can only apply to female schools. Teachers who have transferred in phase-1 or phase-2 of transfers will not be eligible to apply, except on wedlock and if their spouses are government servants.