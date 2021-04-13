DEO (male) notifies 13 teachers hiring on DSQ basis

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :District Education Officer (DEO) male, Omer Zaman Tanoli Tuesday hired 13 teachers on Deceased Son Quota (DSQ) and fulfilled his promise.

According to the details, under DSQ district education officer Battagram has notified the induction of 13 teachers which was a long-awaited promise by the education department.

The president of Primary Teachers Association Battagram thanked the DEO for hiring 13 teachers on DSQ and said that it would also overcome the shortage of teaching staff in the district.

He said it was a long-awaited demand of the teacher's community while the hiring of these people was a step towards the resolution of the teacher's community issues.

The president said that other districts should follow Omer Zaman Tanoli who has fulfilled his promise despite many issues and hurdles.

It worth mentioning here that after assuming the charge as DEO male Battagram, Omer Zaman has started the hiring process of teachers of different categories to fill the gap that was created after the retirement of the teachers in the district which was largely praised by the people of the region.