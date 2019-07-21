UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEO Mansehra Notifies Appointment Of 24 Male Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:20 PM

DEO Mansehra notifies appointment of 24 male teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :District education Officer (DEO) Manshera Khan Muhammad Sunday notified appointment of 24 male teachers against various posts in different schools of the district.

The newly appointed teachers are directed to assume charge of their respective schools within 15 days.

The teachers have been appointed after clearing test and qualifying prescribed procedure of appointment.

The induction of disable persons is under process and 15 aspirants have been finalized.

Related Topics

Education Male Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

15 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

17 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

17 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.