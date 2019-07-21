DEO Mansehra notifies appointment of 24 male teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :District education Officer (DEO) Manshera Khan Muhammad Sunday notified appointment of 24 male teachers against various posts in different schools of the district.

The newly appointed teachers are directed to assume charge of their respective schools within 15 days.

The teachers have been appointed after clearing test and qualifying prescribed procedure of appointment.

The induction of disable persons is under process and 15 aspirants have been finalized.