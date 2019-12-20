DEO Office Haripur ,Male and Female retain top position in performance

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) with the technical assistance from DFID has announced results of the District Performance Scorecard (DPS) for November 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) with the technical assistance from DFID has announced results of the District Performance Scorecard (DPS) for November 2019.

DPS meeting for the month of November was held at the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was chaired by the Secretary E&SED Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, in the presence of Director of E&SE Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim, and all District Education Officers.

E&SED assessed the performance of 56 DEO Offices (28 male and 28 female) of settled districts on Quality and Access indicators against targets set in their respective District Education Plans.

This time, significant improvement was seen in the student attendance rate which was 89.8% in Haripur (Female) and 87.2% In Nowshera (male). The overall student attendance rate was 82% exceeding its target of 80% due to consistent efforts of E&SED, DEO Offices, and school management. Total Teachers attendance was 90%, where district Nowshehra outshined with a score of 92.54%.

Number of non-functional schools was reduced to 102 against the baseline of 121. Additionally, 83% of PTCs were observed to have conducted regular monthly meetings in the province. 89% of all cases related to teacher's absenteeism have been resolved through the online action management system. Administrative visits in schools exceeded its target of 100% by 6 percentage points.

Not only more students are coming to schools, but students are also learning better due to the quality initiatives of E&SED.

Learning outcomes of students shows improvement in quality of education, where Grade 5, Grade 8, and Grade 10 Exam results outperformed against its annual targets.

''According to the ranking of Quality scorecard, the top seven DEO Offices in order of their rank are DEO Office Female Haripur 95.2%, followed by DEO Office Female Hangu 93.8%, DEO Office Female Nowshera 75.5%, DEO Office Male Shangla, Abbottabad Female, Peshawar Male and Haripur Male scored 71.4%, According to the ranking of Access scorecard, DEO Office Male and Female Haripur secured first two positions with the score of 81%, followed by DEO Office Female Torghar 79%, DEO Office Female Nowshera 77%, DEO Office Female Dir Lower and Nowshera male 72%, and DEO Office Male Karak 71%'' Altogether, substantial progress was observed in several key education indicators. Meeting concluded with the distribution of certificates of appreciation to top 07 position holders in Quality and Access scorecards.

Secretary Education, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary appreciated the innovative approach of E&SED for using data to improve service delivery in education and offered his support and guidance to further accelerate performance.

He said, '' We have started this process to increase the performance of District Education Offices through improved governance and data utilization throughout the province. We committed that we will focus on our far-flung and tribal districts and will make sure their performance is improved,''