DEO Orakzai tested positive with corona: DC Orakzai

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan Khattak Wednesday informed that Orakzai District education Officer (DEO) Zahidullah tested positive with corona virus.

According DC Orakzai, the samples of DEO were taken a few days ago, when he became unwell, to conduct test for coronavirus. The results of the test came positive on Wednesday. After which DEO Zahidullah was quarantined at his home.