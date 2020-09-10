DEO recommends action against staffers for insolence

District Education Officer (DEO) Thursday requested Director Education to initiate departmental action against two class-IV employees for their frequent interference in official matters

A letter sent to Director Education by DEO said that two class-IV employees including Chowkidar Qaism and Daftari Akbar Khan were presenting themselves as President and General Secretary of the Class-IV Employees Union.

On the contrary both were neither elected office bearers nor associated with any registered union.

It was stated that both the staffers frequently visit DEO office and interfere in formal matters of transfers, posting, pension cases and GP Fund etc. They were also found guilty of forceful entrance in the DEO office and of insolence to seniors.