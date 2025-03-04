Open Menu

DEO Requests District Administration Abbottabad To Close Schools In Six UCs Due To Snowfall

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DEO requests district administration Abbottabad to close schools in six UCs due to snowfall

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Due to recent snowfall in Galyat, access to schools in the region has been obstructed by blocked roads. The District education Officer (Male) has requested the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to issue a notification for the closure of schools in six Union Councils (UCs) for four days to ensure the safety of students and staff.

According to details, the DEO (Male) has formally requested the DC Abbottabad to close schools in snowbound areas due to the extreme weather conditions. Educational institutions in the union councils of Beeran Gali, Nagri Bala, Nathiagali, Tajwal, Pattan Kalan, and Kokmang will remain closed until March 6.

Additionally, certain schools in UC Namli Maira, including GPS and GHS Namli Maira, GPS Juster, and GPS Maira Kalan, have also been included in the closure list. Similarly, schools in Khanaspur and Khairagali (UC Palak) will remain closed. Furthermore, GMS and GPS Seri Khan Kalan, GHS and GPS Nakar Khan Kalan, and GMS Topa Khan Kalan will also be shut for four days.

The district administration has taken this decision to ensure the well-being of students and teachers, considering the difficulties posed by heavy snowfall. Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with further announcements regarding the reopening of educational institutions.

