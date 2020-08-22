DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah assumes charge

(@FahadShabbir)

Newly posted District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Multan, Dr Kaleem Ullah, assumed charge of office here on Saturday

Speaking on this occasion, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah said "Multan is the biggest and important city of South Punjab and their responsibilities enhanced." He assured that every possible steps would be taken to improve the standard of Rescue service further according per directions of Director General Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer.

He directed the Rescuers to perform their duties with devotion and honesty to provide swift relief to masses.

He said that welfare of the Rescuers was our top priority and doors of his office would always remain open for Rescuers and citizens.

He asked the Rescuers to keep their emergency vehicles and machinery prepared every time and serve the people during Muharram.

The comprehensive emergency plan has been devised by Rescue 1122 for Muharram so that timely relief could be provided in case of any emergency like situation.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with emergency institutions especially Rescue 1122 and informed about any accident on 1122 number as masses cooperation was guarantee of the Rescuers successful service.

