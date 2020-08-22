UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah Assumes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:23 PM

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah assumes charge

Newly posted District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Multan, Dr Kaleem Ullah, assumed charge of office here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Newly posted District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Multan, Dr Kaleem Ullah, assumed charge of office here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah said "Multan is the biggest and important city of South Punjab and their responsibilities enhanced." He assured that every possible steps would be taken to improve the standard of Rescue service further according per directions of Director General Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer.

He directed the Rescuers to perform their duties with devotion and honesty to provide swift relief to masses.

He said that welfare of the Rescuers was our top priority and doors of his office would always remain open for Rescuers and citizens.

He asked the Rescuers to keep their emergency vehicles and machinery prepared every time and serve the people during Muharram.

The comprehensive emergency plan has been devised by Rescue 1122 for Muharram so that timely relief could be provided in case of any emergency like situation.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with emergency institutions especially Rescue 1122 and informed about any accident on 1122 number as masses cooperation was guarantee of the Rescuers successful service.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Multan Accident Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top Muharram

Recent Stories

NAB decides to contact UK authorities for repatria ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese envoy reaffirms commitment to add value to ..

2 minutes ago

Following important news were released by APP on S ..

2 minutes ago

Germany reports more than 2,000 virus cases in 24 ..

22 minutes ago

Standard and Poor terms Pakistan’s long-term out ..

26 minutes ago

Russia Registers 4,921 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.