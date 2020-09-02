UrduPoint.com
DEO Rescue 1122 Expresses Concern Over Increasing Disturbing Calls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:20 PM

DEO Rescue 1122 expresses concern over increasing disturbing calls

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Khalid Mahmood, expressed concern over rising disturbing calls and directed community wing to create awareness among masses.

He said that intentionally engaging Rescue emergency 1122 number without any reason may cause human loss.

Dr Khalid Mahmood expressed these views while presiding over special meeting to review monthly performance on Wednesday.

Control room Incharge Muhammad Naeem gave briefing that control room had received 64485 calls from which 1775 emergency calls during last month of August.

Similarly, Rescue teams treated 489 road accidents, 816 medical, 22 of fire, 127 of crimes, three drowning, one of building collapse and 317 mislenous calls.

First aid was provided to 167 people and shifted 1363 patients to hospitals.

While 672 patients were shifted to big hospitals from small hospitals under patient referral service.

The training workshops were organised for Tiger force personnel under community safety program.

APP /sak

