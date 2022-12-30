UrduPoint.com

DEO Rescue 1122 Reviews Arrangements For New Year's Night

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr. Kaleemullah chaired a meeting to review the arrangements regarding the new year's night.

Emergency Officer Admin and Operation Engineer Muhammad Bilal giving while giving a briefing on preparations said that Rescue 1122 was always ready for the safety of the masses.

He said that permanent rescue stations established at Gaddafi Chowk, GT Road, Bhawalpur road Bypass, Kalma chowk, Vehari road, Bosan road, Industrial Estate, Tehsil Shujaabad and Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala and Rescuers would perform their duties with available resources at various points in Multan.

The Rescue will set up special rescue points at 1122 Multan Mall Plaza Multan Cantt, Main Gate Bhavuddin Zakaria University, Tehsil Chowk Busan Road, Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Katchery Chowk on the eve of new year night.

Rescue 1122 control room was operational round the clock and rescuers were on duty to control any emergency-like situation.

DEO Rescue Dr Kaleemullah said that the provision of timely rescue service in any emergency was the top priority.

He urged to drive carefully, strictly follow traffic rules, and follow instructions issued by the administration during fog.

