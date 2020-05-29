DEO Rescue 1122 reviews operational preparations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat chaired a weekly meeting on Friday to review operational preparations for shifting of corona patients to hospitals safely by providing first-aid.

DEO Rescue 1122 directed all station incharges to ensure use of safety tools for safe shifting of Covid-19 patients.

He ordered all Rescuers to use preventive measures including use of gloves, face masks and helmet necessarily during each emergency.

He asked to clean ambulances and made dis-infection spray after treating any emergency.

He directed to ensure presence of at least 20 emergencies dealing equipment in each ambulance.

He said that the traffic accidents ratio had remained alarming on this Eid-ul-Fitre as compared to previous year and informed that 305 traffic accidents were occurred during three days of Eid.

Similarly, drowning and fire incidents were also enhanced and Rescue 1122 timely response had saved from any major untoward incident.

He urged the citizens to take care and avoid negligency during happiest occasions.

He said that pre-mock exercises were being conducted to treat expected flood threats while Rescue 1122 have also started water rescue exercises in this regard. It was also decided to impart water Rescue training to more Rescuers to expand the circle of water Rescue team.

Dr Natiq termed preparations and rescue operations regarding shifting of corona affected patients to hospitals satisfactory.

In a message to Rescuers, DEO asked them to utilize all energies for welfare of masses.

