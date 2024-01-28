DEO Rescue-1122 Seeks Plan For Elections In Two Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122, Dr Hussain Mian sought plans from all station incharges regarding the general elections 2024 within two days.
Presiding over a meeting to review the six-month performance of all stations on Sunday, the district emergency officer said that code red would remain active during the elections to deal with any emergency-like situation. He said that all staff of the district would be on duty during the election process while staff along with rescue volunteers would make a comprehensive plan to quick response at any polling station.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hussain Mian said that it was the top priority to prepare policies for controlling increasing accidents. He said that all concerned departments would be intimated in advance about the expected hazards.
The incharges of all stations gave a detailed briefing to the district emergency officer about the performance, available equipment and services on which he expressed satisfaction on the performance across the district.
APP/kmr/thh
