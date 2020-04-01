UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEO Rescue 1122 Visits Quarantine Centre

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:50 PM

DEO Rescue 1122 visits quarantine centre

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat visited quarantine centre Industrial Estate here on Wednesday.

Addressing the rescuers, Dr Natiq Hayat said that country was facing coronavirus pandemic and Rescue 1122 was in frontline institutions which were fighting against it.

He said that rescuers were proud of the nation who fighting against coronavirus pandemic. He hoped that rescuers would come up to the expectations of masses during this testing time.

He said that whole Pakistan was recognising rescuers' matchless performance and asked them to continue their duty with devotion and dedication so that people feel themselves safe.

In his message to masses, he said that there was no need of fear from coronavirus and asked them to adopt preventive measures.

Dr Natiq said that people should stay at homes, wash hands time to time, use fresh vegetables and juices, avoid meeting people or shaking hands.

He hoped that Almighty Allah would help them in eliminating this pandemic soon.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Pakistan Rescue 1122 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality withdraws 6 non-compliant hand ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Price Monitor’ to trac ..

26 minutes ago

Figo, Anelka and Roberto Carlos back Dubai Sports ..

41 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves five graveyards for burial of ..

52 minutes ago

People with autism are part of our communities, sa ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.