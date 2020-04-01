DEO Rescue 1122 visits quarantine centre

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat visited quarantine centre Industrial Estate here on Wednesday.

Addressing the rescuers, Dr Natiq Hayat said that country was facing coronavirus pandemic and Rescue 1122 was in frontline institutions which were fighting against it.

He said that rescuers were proud of the nation who fighting against coronavirus pandemic. He hoped that rescuers would come up to the expectations of masses during this testing time.

He said that whole Pakistan was recognising rescuers' matchless performance and asked them to continue their duty with devotion and dedication so that people feel themselves safe.

In his message to masses, he said that there was no need of fear from coronavirus and asked them to adopt preventive measures.

Dr Natiq said that people should stay at homes, wash hands time to time, use fresh vegetables and juices, avoid meeting people or shaking hands.

He hoped that Almighty Allah would help them in eliminating this pandemic soon.

APP /sak