DEO Rescue1122 reviews preparations for safe shifting of corona-virus patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat chaired a meeting to review operational preparations for safe shifting of corona-virus patients to hospitals by providing first-aid.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq directed all station in charges to make use of safety tools practice for shifting corona-virus patients to hospitals safely.

He also ordered rescuers to use goggles,mask and helmet at each emergency and used safety tools over suspected corona-virus patients shifting according per guidelines issued by WHO.

Incharge Admin and Operation Dr Kaleemullah giving briefing said that one ambulance fixed for shifting of corona virus patients and it would remain present at Multan airport.

It was also decided in the meeting that awareness drive would be launched among masses about corona-virus.

On this occasion, incharge safety Dr Khalid Mahmood and others were present.

