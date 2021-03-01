DEO reviews performance of Rescue-1122 staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal reviewed Rescue-1122 monthly performance at a meeting held at Central Station Okara, on Monday

While giving briefing, control room Incharge Saleem Akhbar stated that Rescue-1122 Okara received 47,846 calls during the last month, including 1,968 emergency calls, 721 informative, 301 wrong and 102 fake calls. There were 44,754 unrelated calls.

He said that 1,968 emergencies included 629 road accidents, 1,116 medical, 11 fire incidents, 55 crimes and 157 miscellaneous incidents.

The Rescue-1122 also provided service to 719 people affected in road accidents, in which 5 people succumbed to their injuries while 142 people were given first aid on-the-spot and 572 victims were shifted to hospitals.

The Rescue-1122 responded to fire incidents in time and saved properties of about Rs 11 millions.

The DEO appreciated the performance of Rescue-1122 officials.