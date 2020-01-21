DEO suspends three teachers for not attending training program

(@imziishan)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :District education Officer (DEO) Manshera suspended three teachers on Tuesday for not participating in training program and issued show-cause notices to four others.

DEO Mansehra, Khan Muhammad Khan suspended three teachers including Zaheer Abass of middle school Darband, Muhammad Waseem of Primary School Bhatial and Muhammad Ismail of Primary School Khorian for not participating in the induction training program.

The DEO also served show-cause notices to four teachers who spent a half-day in the training program and then left without any information.

The teachers included PST teacher Muhammad Imran of Government School Darband, Muhammad Asad of Government Primary School Nara, Babar Waseem of Government Primary School Chaki and Aqeel Ahmed of Primary School Chunyan Darband.

Khan Muhammad Khan while issuing the show-cause notices to four teachers asked them to explain why they did not attend the training program till the end. After submission of their reply, DEO would take disciplinary action against them. It has also been deiced to conduct two days long training for untrained primary teachers during each month.