DEO Tank Lauds Schools’ Staff Performance
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) District education Officer of Tank (male) Sher Muhammad Wazir paid a surprise visit to Government High School No. 3 Tank and other public sector schools on Friday morning to check the attendance of teachers and staff.
He was accompanied by ASDEO Muhammad Farooq, Accountant Qudratullah, and other relevant officials.
The DEO checked the attendance of teaching, non-teaching staff, and students.
He visited various classrooms, observed the teaching methodology, and asked questions from the students.
The DEO appreciated the staff for their punctuality and effective teaching.
He also expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the school premises.
