DEO urges citizens not to disturb Rescue-1122 with prank calls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi had received so far 1.9 million calls in Command and Control Room during 2020 while 36,006 were actual emergency calls, fake calls not only wasted the resources of the department but also precious time of genuine people grievances.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Ali Hussain urged the citizens not to disturb Rescue-1122 with prank calls as most of the calls, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi received during 2020 were irrelevant including distorted, blank, dropped, wrong and fake calls.

According to DEO, Rescue-1122 conducted operations and rescued 36,828 victims of emergencies.

Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi maintaining an average response time of less than seven minutes responded and conducted operations in seven tensils of the district.

Nearly 36,828 victims of different emergencies including 111,56 calls of road accidents, 18,806 of medical emergencies, 3758 of the special rescue operation, 39 drowning incidents, 25 building collapse, 1,076 of crime incidents and 1,109 of explosion/blast incidents and other victims of miscellaneous incidents were rescued.

He informed that most of the calls received here were bogus, wrong calls, irrelevant, distorted, blank and dropped calls.

He said that irrelevant and fake calls caused wastage of precious time of the rescuers.

He asked public to avoid making useless calls to the rescue services because it usually caused wastage of their precious time and kept the entire communication system engaged.