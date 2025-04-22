DEOC Issues Heatwave Advisory, Directs Emergency Measures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), Rawalpindi has issued an advisory to the district administration and relevant departments, directing precautionary measures to protect citizens from the anticipated heatwave.
According to the advisory, the directives have been issued under the instructions from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), called for the need for immediate action to minimize heatwave risks.
The relevant authorities have been instructed to establish emergency cooling centers at public spaces, including bus stands, railway stations, educational institutions, and hospitals.
These centers must provide essential facilities such as drinking water, fans, shaded resting areas, and medical aid.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the District Health Authority and medical superintendents of hospitals have been directed to allocate dedicated wards for potential heatstroke patients and ensure the availability of necessary medical aid.
The advisory also calls for a public awareness campaign through mosques, educational institutions, social media, and mainstream media to educate citizens on heatwave precautions.
All concerned departments have been directed to develop and implement comprehensive response plans to safeguard public health.
