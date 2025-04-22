Open Menu

DEOC Issues Heatwave Advisory, Directs Emergency Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DEOC issues heatwave advisory, directs emergency measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), Rawalpindi has issued an advisory to the district administration and relevant departments, directing precautionary measures to protect citizens from the anticipated heatwave.

According to the advisory, the directives have been issued under the instructions from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), called for the need for immediate action to minimize heatwave risks.

The relevant authorities have been instructed to establish emergency cooling centers at public spaces, including bus stands, railway stations, educational institutions, and hospitals.

These centers must provide essential facilities such as drinking water, fans, shaded resting areas, and medical aid.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the District Health Authority and medical superintendents of hospitals have been directed to allocate dedicated wards for potential heatstroke patients and ensure the availability of necessary medical aid.

The advisory also calls for a public awareness campaign through mosques, educational institutions, social media, and mainstream media to educate citizens on heatwave precautions.

All concerned departments have been directed to develop and implement comprehensive response plans to safeguard public health.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

5 minutes ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

9 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

17 minutes ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

20 minutes ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

3 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

16 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

16 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan