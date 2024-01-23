Open Menu

DEOs Asked To Implement Teaching Of Regional Languages In Govt Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government taking notice of non-implementation of teaching regional languages in the government schools on Tuesday issued final warning to all District education Officers (DEOs).

A reminder issued here by Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education warned all the DEOs including newly merged districts to strictly implement the orders of the government and make necessary arrangements for ensuring teaching of regional languages including Pashto in all schools upto class 12 across the province.

It warned that negligence and inefficiency on the part of the concerned DEOs would be dealt strictly under the law.

