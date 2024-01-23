DEOs Asked To Implement Teaching Of Regional Languages In Govt Schools
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government taking notice of non-implementation of teaching regional languages in the government schools on Tuesday issued final warning to all District education Officers (DEOs).
A reminder issued here by Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education warned all the DEOs including newly merged districts to strictly implement the orders of the government and make necessary arrangements for ensuring teaching of regional languages including Pashto in all schools upto class 12 across the province.
It warned that negligence and inefficiency on the part of the concerned DEOs would be dealt strictly under the law.
Recent Stories
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Butcher of Gujarat again exposed India's claim of democracy2 minutes ago
-
49 foreign journalists issued visas for Feb 8 elections coverage so far: Solangi12 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 190 kg drugs in six operations12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Ethiopia envoy meets Palestinian, Qatari counterparts12 minutes ago
-
Butcher of Gujrat again exposed India's claim of democracy23 minutes ago
-
Efforts to be made to regularize slums: Alwari23 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia claims 12 more lives in Punjab during 24 hours33 minutes ago
-
Modern agri technology, effective decision making vital to cope with climate change challenge: Presi ..42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges developed nations to fulfill commitments, aid Global South in achieving SDGs43 minutes ago
-
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Torkham Border reopened after 10 days closure1 hour ago
-
Swindler gang busted1 hour ago