UrduPoint.com

DEOs Directed To Complete Teachers' Recruitment Process By July 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

DEOs directed to complete teachers' recruitment process by July 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakthunkhwa have directed all districts education officers (DEOs) of the province including merged areas to complete teachers' recruitment process by July 31.

The department has decided to issue explanation letters to those DECOs, who failed to issue appointment orders of the Certified Teachers (CT), Drawing Masters (DM), Arabic Teachers, Primary School Teachers (PST) and others after expiry of the deadline.

The department also sought details of all those teachers, who did not assume charge of the secondary school teachers posts so that waiting list candidates can be appointed on it.

DEOs were further directed to complete merit lists and others codel formalities within ten days otherwise, explanation letters would be issued to the concerned officers for non-compliance.

These teachers are being appointed on the recommendations of Education Testing and Evaluation Agency, KP after passing ability tests.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education July All Merit Packaging Limited Arab

Recent Stories

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit ..

Govt vows to keep imports, current account deficit under control: Miftah

46 minutes ago
 Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dol ..

Rupee touches histroic low of Rs225 against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence i ..

Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence in Hamza

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.