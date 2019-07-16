UrduPoint.com
Deosai, Rama Lake Attract Domestic Tourists

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

The upper areas of Astore are attracting a large number of domestic tourists due to pleasant weather conditions after recent rainfall.

ASTORE , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The upper areas of Astore are attracting a large number of domestic tourists due to pleasant weather conditions after recent rainfall.

Deosai plains and Rama lake are the centre of attractions for tourists coming from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan in significant numbers.

"I have heard a lot about Deosai plain's natural beauty and today all it proved correct," Khurshid Khan, a tourist from Nowshere told APP.

He said Rama Lake is also a beautiful place to be visited by the domestic and foreign tourists due to pleasant weather, waterfalls, greenery and natural beauty.

Hotel owners, transporters and other tour guides are very happy because they are earning very good revenue through these tourists.

Tourists of different places were hiring jeeps and guides locally from different tour operator companies and enjoy their trips.

