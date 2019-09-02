(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has, through its branch in Madinah, distributed as many as 284,060 copies of the Qur'an and the translations of its meanings among pilgrims who departed the Prophet's City by air through Prince Muhammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport.

The copies and the translations in various sizes were printed at King Fahd Qur'an Printing Complex in Madinah.

The meanings of the Qur'an were translated in about 20 various languages so that every pilgrim would be able to read the holy book in his/her own language, The Saudi Gazette reported.

The pilgrims appreciated the gifts saying they were the most valuable awards of their lives.

The copies of the Qur'an and the translations of its meanings were considered the most precious award the pilgrims received after competing their Haj and their visit to Madinah where they paid homage to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and prayed at his mosque.

The gift was a reflection of the complete care and concern given to the Guests of Allah by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi people.

The ministry also supplied the departing pilgrims with various other Islamic publications and guiding books.

It said every departing pilgrim by air, land or sea would receive the same token gift.