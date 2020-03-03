Department for International Development finances training workshop on financial management

The UK Department for International Development (DFID) funded Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) held a training workshop for financial management officers of higher education, social welfare and finance department on the implementation of Integrated Budget Call Circular (IBCC) and PIFRA systems (a financial management system for keeping track of allocations and expenditures).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The UK Department for International Development (DFID) funded Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG) held a training workshop for financial management officers of higher education, social welfare and finance department on the implementation of Integrated Budget Call Circular (IBCC) and PIFRA systems (a financial management system for keeping track of allocations and expenditures).

Implementation of IBCC and PIFRA would bring efficiency and transparency in these departments and would also help in autonomous decision making, said a press release on Tuesday.

The SNG is providing support to the KP government to empower line departments in use of integrated budgeting and PIFRA system for improved financial management.

The technical assistance will enable the line departments in translating their service delivery plans into the budget. The support will gradually be expended to other line departments of KP government which will enhance efficient budget making and allocation.

For the implementation of integrated budgeting, the SNG is providing training and handhold support to line departments. Initially, the support is being provided to the social welfare and higher education departments, to ensure localised record tracking of allocations and expenditures.

This will help the departments in the smooth execution of their respective budgets.

Officials of provincial finance, higher education and social welfare departments attended the training workshop. Waqas Paracha, Mashhood Mirza from SNG and Hassam Durrani Internal Support Unit Finance Department and Sardar Muhammad Director Financial Management Information Unit delivered presentations.

The Sub-National Governance Programme has been launched in 2019 with financial support from the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

The four-year programme supports the Governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, as well as local governments in selected districts, to improve the way they are governed and manage their resources for better service delivery.

The programme aims to strengthen Pakistan's public financial management and planning systems, assist the government in raising more revenue, allocate money to improve basic services for the poor and excluded and strengthen the local government system through policy reforms.