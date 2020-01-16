UrduPoint.com
Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM), Provincial archeological dept protect 403 national heritage sites

Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) and Provincial archeological Departments are protecting 403 national heritage sites and monuments in the country to encourage historical, religious tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) and Provincial archeological Departments are protecting 403 national heritage sites and monuments in the country to encourage historical, religious tourism.

DOAM had protected 405 national heritage sites but later on in the wake of 18th constitutional amendment in 2010,�all�protected sites and monuments located in the provinces have been transferred to the respective provinces.

An official of the DOAM said that it was planning to take innovative steps to encourage religious tourism with renovation of old temples and gurdawaras which fell under ICT.

He said that DOAM would start restoration of historical sites as large number of local , foreigners, sikh and devotees of Budhism visit these places.

He said the sites which come under provincial jurisdiction, the respective provinces were taking major steps for protection of those.

He said that DOAM was practically controlling five archeological sites in ICT including Ban Faquarian Bhuddist Stupa, Shah Alla Ditta Caves, Rawat Fort, Pharwala Fort and Sarai Khurboza other sites were administratively under provincial control.

