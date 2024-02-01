Open Menu

Department Of Environment (SEPA) Mirpurkhas VECP Action Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 08:57 PM

Department of Environment (SEPA) Mirpurkhas VECP action against smoke emitting vehicles

On the orders of Regional Incharge SEPA Mirpurkhas Ali Muhammad Rind, Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Agha Wasif Abbas, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Environment Protection and Tourism Arshad Wali Muhammad, his team conducted operations against numerous small and large vehicles emitting smoke under the Vehicular Emission Control Program on the Mirpurkhas Bypass Road

CORRESPONDENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) On the orders of Regional Incharge SEPA Mirpurkhas Ali Muhammad Rind, Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Agha Wasif Abbas, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Environment Protection and Tourism Arshad Wali Muhammad, his team conducted operations against numerous small and large vehicles emitting smoke under the Vehicular Emission Control Program on the Mirpurkhas Bypass Road. On Thursday, they issued challans of thousands of rupees on vehicles emitting more than the prescribed limits.

On this occasion, the regional in-charge of SEPA Mirpurkhas, Ali Muhammad Rind, stated that several vehicles releasing poisonous fumes have been operated at a cost of thousands of rupees and that vehicles emitting toxic fumes have been checked out with the assistance of the Hyderabad Region's Vehicular Emission Control Program.

Toxic fumes released by smoking cars can cause heart attacks, lung cancer, brain hemorrhages, and a variety of eye conditions. In order to comply with the Environmental Protection Act of 2014 and assist reduce pollution, he added encouraging people to use eco-friendly fuel in their cars and performing regular engine maintenance.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Vehicles Road Hyderabad Cancer (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FCCI demands to withdraw levy of toll on Canal Roa ..

FCCI demands to withdraw levy of toll on Canal Road

4 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi skips indictment in illegal appointme ..

Parvez Elahi skips indictment in illegal appointments case

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz vows to remove KP people's sense of deprivat ..

Nawaz vows to remove KP people's sense of deprivation

4 minutes ago
 8 injured in rickshaw accident

8 injured in rickshaw accident

9 minutes ago
 China urges int'l community to prioritize Gaza peo ..

China urges int'l community to prioritize Gaza people's lives, support UNRWA

9 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi lays foundation of Multan Cadet College p ..

CM Naqvi lays foundation of Multan Cadet College project

4 minutes ago
Special court issues 77-page written judgment in c ..

Special court issues 77-page written judgment in cipher case

4 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: PTI founder approaches IHC

Cipher Case: PTI founder approaches IHC

4 minutes ago
 Close liaison between FCCI, TUSDEC imperative to p ..

Close liaison between FCCI, TUSDEC imperative to produce high quality products: ..

4 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes SBP new app “sunwai”

FCCI welcomes SBP new app “sunwai”

9 minutes ago
 DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of bea ..

DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives

43 minutes ago
 Caretaker provincial minister visits Haripur Jail

Caretaker provincial minister visits Haripur Jail

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan