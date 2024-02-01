- Home
Department Of Environment (SEPA) Mirpurkhas VECP Action Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 08:57 PM
On the orders of Regional Incharge SEPA Mirpurkhas Ali Muhammad Rind, Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Agha Wasif Abbas, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Environment Protection and Tourism Arshad Wali Muhammad, his team conducted operations against numerous small and large vehicles emitting smoke under the Vehicular Emission Control Program on the Mirpurkhas Bypass Road
On this occasion, the regional in-charge of SEPA Mirpurkhas, Ali Muhammad Rind, stated that several vehicles releasing poisonous fumes have been operated at a cost of thousands of rupees and that vehicles emitting toxic fumes have been checked out with the assistance of the Hyderabad Region's Vehicular Emission Control Program.
Toxic fumes released by smoking cars can cause heart attacks, lung cancer, brain hemorrhages, and a variety of eye conditions. In order to comply with the Environmental Protection Act of 2014 and assist reduce pollution, he added encouraging people to use eco-friendly fuel in their cars and performing regular engine maintenance.
