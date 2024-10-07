Department Of Health, KP, Conducts Training On Improving Maternal Health
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Department of Health (DoH), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) partnered with Ipas Pakistan to conduct a clinical training program on “Saving Mothers' Lives through Quality Reproductive Health Services”, at the Moulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital in Peshawar from September 30 to October 3, 2024.
The training included 19 obstetricians and gynaecologist doctors and mid-level healthcare providers from ten public health facilities (7 Primary care and 3 secondary care) in district Peshawar. The program focused on postpartum care, family planning and prevention and treatment of early pregnancy loss through WHO-recommended and Government of Pakistan endorsed safe practices.
This initiative is part of the DoH’s commitment to ensure access to quality reproductive health services in the province to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity and help achieve Pakistan’s SDG 3 target and FP2030 commitments. Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony at the event, Dr. Khizar Hayat, Director MCH/RH, DGHS appreciated the work of the training participants and emphasised the importance of ensuring this service delivery through the public health facilities for the benefit of the communities in the district.
Recent Stories
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS holds Palestine Solidarity walk1 minute ago
-
Collective efforts stressed for preventing climate change effects1 minute ago
-
AJK to mark 19th anniversary of deadly 2005 Earthquake1 minute ago
-
Sindh Governor condemns terrorist attack near Karachi airport2 minutes ago
-
Family Festival to be held in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
IPRI hosts special lecture on Gaza's aggression, genocide2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cut 179 gas connections12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq strongly Condemns ongoing Israeli fascism in Palestine12 minutes ago
-
World Cotton Day observed at IUB12 minutes ago
-
DC visits various offices to review performances12 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates transport program for women in girls’ colleges12 minutes ago
-
Intl karate player Shahzaib calls on Balochistan CM12 minutes ago