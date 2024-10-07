Department of Health, KP, Conducts Training on Improving Maternal Health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Department of Health (DoH), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) partnered with Ipas Pakistan to conduct a clinical training program on “Saving Mothers' Lives through Quality Reproductive Health Services”, at the Moulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital in Peshawar from September 30 to October 3, 2024.

The training included 19 obstetricians and gynaecologist doctors and mid-level healthcare providers from ten public health facilities (7 Primary care and 3 secondary care) in district Peshawar. The program focused on postpartum care, family planning and prevention and treatment of early pregnancy loss through WHO-recommended and Government of Pakistan endorsed safe practices.

This initiative is part of the DoH’s commitment to ensure access to quality reproductive health services in the province to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity and help achieve Pakistan’s SDG 3 target and FP2030 commitments. Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony at the event, Dr. Khizar Hayat, Director MCH/RH, DGHS appreciated the work of the training participants and emphasised the importance of ensuring this service delivery through the public health facilities for the benefit of the communities in the district.