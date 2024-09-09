Department Of Sports Nawabshah Organises Divisional Inter Hockey Series
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Defence Day, the Department of Sports, Shaheed Benazirabad, organized a spectacular match of the Divisional Inter-Hockey Series among the hockey teams of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze at the Hockey Stadium Nawabshah.
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder participated as a special guest at the prize distribution ceremony.
Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder said that sports activities are essential for a healthy society, which will promote sports and have a positive impact on the health of our young generation. He further said that the Sports Department should also organize regional sports competitions so that better opportunities can be provided to the young generation and regional sports can also be promoted.
The important match of the Divisional Inter-District Hockey Series was played between the teams of Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar, which was won by the Shaheed Benazirabad hockey team with a score of 12-0 in the final match.
On this occasion, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder and District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput distributed the Winner Trophy and cash to the Shaheed Benazirabad team, Runner-up Trophy and cash to the Naushahro Feroze team, and Third Position Trophy and cash to the Sanghar team.
Nabil Akhtar won the Man of the Series Trophy, and Ayyaz Rathore won the Man of the Match Trophy. On this occasion, District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput presented a commemorative shield to Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder.
The ceremony was attended by District Sports Officer Sanghar Kainat Qamar, General Secretary Hockey Association Hasan Ali Askari, Principal Government Boys Degree College Muhammad Mazmal, senior journalists Muhammad Anwar Sheikh, Shabbir Asdi, and Ashiq Ali, among others.
APP/rzq/mwq
