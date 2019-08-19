UrduPoint.com
Department Takes Step To Protect Wildlife: DFO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:17 PM

Department takes step to protect wildlife: DFO

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Zaidullah Khan has said that the department is committed to protecting wildlife and natural resources in Gilgit Baltistan

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Zaidullah Khan has said that the department is committed to protecting wildlife and natural resources in Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to media, the officer said that the region was a habitat to wildlife species practical steps were being taken to discourage illegal pouching to protect them from human greed.

He said Wildlife department had conducted various raids against illegal hunting and committees comprising locals had been constituted in this regard.

He said there was a strong coordination between the department and the local committees and effectively performing their jobs.

He said the area was rich in both flora and fauna and was home to a variety of wildlife including migratory birds He said that Wildlife department conveniently achieved its target and as a result of effective measures were being made to protect the wildlife and prevent environmental degradation.

